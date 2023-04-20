Media ReleasesBluGlass Limited

BluGlass - App 4C Qtr Ended 31 March 2023

20 Apr 2023


Highlights

-- Launched first suite of gallium nitride (GaN) lasers
-- Received multiple initial customer orders across its newly launched gallium nitride laser product suite
-- Vertical integration of core downstream manufacturing processes continues to progress
-- Appointed Jim Haden as Chief Executive Officer
-- Secured $10.7 million to speed and scale product delivery, expand laser offering
-- Completed first phase of Ganvix development of green Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs)

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 31 March 2023 (Q3 FY23).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

