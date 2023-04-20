View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - App 4C Qtr Ended 31 March 2023



Highlights



-- Launched first suite of gallium nitride (GaN) lasers

-- Received multiple initial customer orders across its newly launched gallium nitride laser product suite

-- Vertical integration of core downstream manufacturing processes continues to progress

-- Appointed Jim Haden as Chief Executive Officer

-- Secured $10.7 million to speed and scale product delivery, expand laser offering

-- Completed first phase of Ganvix development of green Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs)



Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 31 March 2023 (Q3 FY23).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



