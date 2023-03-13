BluGlass grows customer orders

Highlights
-
BluGlass has secured two additional purchase orders for its commercial lasers from an established industry player and leading international research institution
-
Additional customer orders are in progress
Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) continues to grow its customer base, receiving two additional purchase orders for both its single-mode and multi-mode violet 405nm and blue 450nm gallium nitride (GaN) lasers in flexible form factors.
These orders are from established organisations developing advanced quantum, energy, and industrial applications; and include a leading international energy research institution. Customers will use BluGlass’ lasers for testing and qualification within their own applications.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document