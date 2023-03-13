Media ReleasesBluGlass Limited

BluGlass grows customer orders

13 Mar 2023 10:50 AM


Highlights

  • BluGlass has secured two additional purchase orders for its commercial lasers from an established industry player and leading international research institution
  • Additional customer orders are in progress

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) continues to grow its customer base, receiving two additional purchase orders for both its single-mode and multi-mode violet 405nm and blue 450nm gallium nitride (GaN) lasers in flexible form factors.

These orders are from established organisations developing advanced quantum, energy, and industrial applications; and include a leading international energy research institution. Customers will use BluGlass’ lasers for testing and qualification within their own applications. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

