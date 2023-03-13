View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass grows customer orders



Highlights



BluGlass has secured two additional purchase orders for its commercial lasers from an established industry player and leading international research institution

Additional customer orders are in progress

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) continues to grow its customer base, receiving two additional purchase orders for both its single-mode and multi-mode violet 405nm and blue 450nm gallium nitride (GaN) lasers in flexible form factors.



These orders are from established organisations developing advanced quantum, energy, and industrial applications; and include a leading international energy research institution. Customers will use BluGlass’ lasers for testing and qualification within their own applications.



