BluGlass - Jim Haden Appointed CEO

01 Mar 2023 08:54 AM


Highlights

-- BluGlass has appointed President Jim Haden to the role of Chief Executive Officer
-- The Company has transformed under Mr Haden’s leadership and is now poised for growth
---- Acquired its own advanced laser production fab in Silicon Valley
---- Launched its first gallium nitride (GaN) lasers
---- Secured first customer orders

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) advises President Jim Haden has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr Haden joined BluGlass as President in September 2021.

As President, Mr Haden has brought BluGlass’ GaN laser technology to market, significantly improving laser performance and reliability to successfully launch its first suite of products and secure initial customer orders. Mr Haden was instrumental in the acquisition of a purpose-built laser production fab, which is enabling BluGlass to vertically integrate its downstream manufacturing processes, expedite development and production, and improve laser quality while reducing manufacturing costs.

