BluGlass secures first customer orders



Highlights



-- BluGlass has received purchase orders for its 405nm and 420nm single-mode devices

-- Orders are from leading laser original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the quantum and industrial segments

-- BluGlass’ lasers received strong interest at Photonics West across all target markets

-- Additional customer proposals in progress



Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has secured initial purchase orders of its 405nm and 420nm 250mW single-mode gallium nitride (GaN) lasers from two customers.



These commercial purchase orders were received from industry-leading OEMs following BluGlass’ successful product launch at the Photonics West conference in San Francisco.



