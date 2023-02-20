Media ReleasesBluGlass Limited

BluGlass secures first customer orders

20 Feb 2023 09:40 AM


Highlights

-- BluGlass has received purchase orders for its 405nm and 420nm single-mode devices
-- Orders are from leading laser original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the quantum and industrial segments
-- BluGlass’ lasers received strong interest at Photonics West across all target markets
-- Additional customer proposals in progress

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has secured initial purchase orders of its 405nm and 420nm 250mW single-mode gallium nitride (GaN) lasers from two customers.

These commercial purchase orders were received from industry-leading OEMs following BluGlass’ successful product launch at the Photonics West conference in San Francisco.

