BluGlass - App 4C Qtr Ended 31 Dec 2022

-- Launched first suite of gallium nitride laser products at leading industry conference, SPIE Photonics West
-- Demonstrated feasible reliability of GaN lasers with more than 500 hours’ continuous operation
---- Stable optical and electrical performance at 20-25°C with less than 20% degradation
-- Vertical integration progressing with successful transition of p-side processing from contract manufacturers (CMs) to Fremont fab
-- Signed collaboration agreement with Ganvix to develop green GaN Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs)
-- Raised $1.91 million from the exercise of listed options
