Media ReleasesBluGlass Limited

View All BluGlass Limited News


BluGlass Launches Laser Product Suite at Photonics West

30 Jan 2023 09:24 AM


Highlights

-- BluGlass has launched a suite of laser products at leading industry conference, SPIE Photonics West
-- Customers can now purchase BluGlass’ lasers in the following specifications:
---- 405nm, 420nm, and 450nm wavelengths in both single-mode and multi-mode devices
-- Further wavelengths and products in the development pipeline

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has launched its first suite of gallium nitride (GaN) laser products for customer purchase at leading industry conference, SPIE Photonics West, in San Francisco, USA.

BluGlass’ lasers are available across 405nm, 420nm, and 450nm wavelengths in both single-mode and multi-mode devices. Customers can inspect performance data and purchase these products in a range of form factors including TO Cans of different sizes and Chip-on-Submounts. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.