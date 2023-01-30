View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass Launches Laser Product Suite at Photonics West



Highlights



-- BluGlass has launched a suite of laser products at leading industry conference, SPIE Photonics West

-- Customers can now purchase BluGlass’ lasers in the following specifications:

---- 405nm, 420nm, and 450nm wavelengths in both single-mode and multi-mode devices

-- Further wavelengths and products in the development pipeline



Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has launched its first suite of gallium nitride (GaN) laser products for customer purchase at leading industry conference, SPIE Photonics West, in San Francisco, USA.



BluGlass’ lasers are available across 405nm, 420nm, and 450nm wavelengths in both single-mode and multi-mode devices. Customers can inspect performance data and purchase these products in a range of form factors including TO Cans of different sizes and Chip-on-Submounts.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



