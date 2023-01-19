View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - Freemont Facility Lasers Meet CM Benchmarks



Highlights

-- GaN lasers produced at BluGlass’ Silicon Valley fab are meeting or exceeding contract manufacturer performance benchmarks

-- Results confirm BluGlass has successfully transitioned p-side processing from contract manufacturers to its Silicon Valley fab

-- The Company remains on track to complete vertical integration by the end of FY23



Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) advises that gallium nitride (GaN) laser diodes produced at its Silicon Valley production facility are now achieving or exceeding contract manufacturer performance benchmarks.



Testing of BluGlass’ first lasers processed at its Fremont fab are demonstrating electrical and light-output performance in-line or better than previous iterations. These results follow the successful transition of p-side processing from contract manufacturers to its Silicon Valley fab. Reliability testing of these lasers has commenced.



