View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass Enters Collaboration Agreement with Ganvix



Highlights

-- BluGlass has signed a paid development agreement with Ganvix, Inc - a leading developer of GaN Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs)

-- Ganvix has selected BluGlass’ RPCVD technology to enable the development of green VCSELs for advanced applications



Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has entered into a collaboration agreement with Ganvix, Inc. to develop cutting-edge gallium nitride (GaN) vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) for green wavelengths (515nm-525nm).



Ganvix is a leading developer of nanoporous GaN VCSELs, a type of laser diode. Surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) require distributed Bragg mirrors (DBR) to enable their unique properties, and while highly successful in other materials, have been prohibitively difficult to fabricate in GaN.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document