BluGlass Enters Collaboration Agreement with Ganvix

24 Nov 2022 09:07 AM


Highlights
-- BluGlass has signed a paid development agreement with Ganvix, Inc - a leading developer of GaN Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs)
-- Ganvix has selected BluGlass’ RPCVD technology to enable the development of green VCSELs for advanced applications

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has entered into a collaboration agreement with Ganvix, Inc. to develop cutting-edge gallium nitride (GaN) vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) for green wavelengths (515nm-525nm).

Ganvix is a leading developer of nanoporous GaN VCSELs, a type of laser diode. Surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) require distributed Bragg mirrors (DBR) to enable their unique properties, and while highly successful in other materials, have been prohibitively difficult to fabricate in GaN.

