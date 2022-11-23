View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass Hosts Expert Roundtable Event



Highlights



BluGlass and ShareCafe are hosting a virtual three-part expert panel series exploring the fast-growing semiconductor and high-tech industries driving the economies of tomorrow

-- The second panel will discuss Australia’s growing role in the global US$1 trillion semiconductor industry

-- Attendance is free, however registration is required



Global semiconductor developer, BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG), and Australia's largest provider of online business and finance news, ShareCafe, are hosting a series of expert panel sessions to educate the Australian investor community on applications and opportunities within the semiconductor and high-tech industries.



The second session in the three-part series, Gaining exposure to the booming semiconductor sector through the ASX, is being held on Tuesday 29 November 2022 at 10.00am AEDT. The session will focus on the nascent ASX semiconductor industry, and Australia’s growing role within the global US$1 trillion semiconductor sector.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document