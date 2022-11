View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass demonstrates feasible reliability of laser diodes



Highlights BluGlass has demonstrated feasible reliability of its gallium nitride laser diodes - Lasers have passed 500 hours of continuous operation with stable optical and electrical performance

- Reliability feasibility is a critical milestone needed for beta production and product launches



Key technical milestone enables BluGlass to increase engagement with potential customers For more information, download the attached PDF.



