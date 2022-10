View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - Quarterly activities report/App 4C Qtr Ended 30 Sept 2022



Highlights



Silicon Valley fab now operational and contributing to technology roadmap

- Significantly speeding development to leap-frog cycle times at contract manufacturers

Joined leading GaN lighting and electronics consortium, gaining access to pre-eminent GaN faculty and world-class facilities

Appointed Rob Ambrogio as Chief Financial Officer to lead BluGlass’ finance functions For more information, download the attached PDF.



