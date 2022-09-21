View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - USA Fab Facility Now Contributing to Tech Road Maps



Highlights



BluGlass’ US Silicon Valley fab has received all required regulatory approvals to begin processing, and conversion to gallium nitride laser fabrication is well underway

The facility is now operational with development and manufacturing commencing

- Short-loop development runs are already in progress

- Gallium nitride lasers from Silverwater have begun front and back-end processing

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) advises its Silicon Valley production fab now has several operational manufacturing processes for GaN laser diode development and is contributing to the Company’s technical roadmaps.



GaN wafers shipped from BluGlass’ Silverwater (NSW) facility have commenced front and back-end processing steps in the Silicon Valley fab, complementing and accelerating the Company’s contract manufacturing development.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



