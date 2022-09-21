Media ReleasesBluGlass Limited

View All BluGlass Limited News


BluGlass - USA Fab Facility Now Contributing to Tech Road Maps

21 Sep 2022 10:11 AM


Highlights

  • BluGlass’ US Silicon Valley fab has received all required regulatory approvals to begin processing, and conversion to gallium nitride laser fabrication is well underway
  • The facility is now operational with development and manufacturing commencing
     - Short-loop development runs are already in progress
     - Gallium nitride lasers from Silverwater have begun front and back-end processing

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) advises its Silicon Valley production fab now has several operational manufacturing processes for GaN laser diode development and is contributing to the Company’s technical roadmaps.

GaN wafers shipped from BluGlass’ Silverwater (NSW) facility have commenced front and back-end processing steps in the Silicon Valley fab, complementing and accelerating the Company’s contract manufacturing development. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.