BluGlass - Invited to join world leading GaN lighting consortium

14 Sep 2022 10:47 AM


Highlights

  • BluGlass has been invited to join the University of California, Santa Barbara’s (UCSB) Solid-State Lighting & Energy Electronics Centre (SSLEEC) consortium
  • Member companies are internationally recognised as contributing to the advancement of solid-state lighting & electronics
  • SSLEEC membership provides BluGlass with access to the UCSB’s pre-eminent gallium nitride (GaN) faculty and facilities, accelerating its advanced laser product roadmaps

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) is pleased to announce it has joined the University of California, Santa Barbara’s (UCSB) Solid-State Lighting & Energy Electronics Centre (SSLEEC) consortium; recognising the company’s leading innovation in RPCVD epitaxy growth, novel laser architectures, and longerwavelength GaN devices. 

