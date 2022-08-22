View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - Appointment of CFO



Key points



-- Mr Rob Ambrogio appointed as Chief Financial Officer

-- Highly credentialled finance executive with more than 20 years’ experience leading finance teams to deliver transformational growth and build long-term shareholder value

-- Mr Ambrogio commences on a part-time basis and may increase to full-time in-line with revenue generation activity



Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has appointed highly experienced finance executive Mr Rob Ambrogio as Chief Financial Officer to lead the business’ finance functions through its next phase of growth and transformation.



A Chartered Accountant, Mr Ambrogio has more than two decades’ experience leading high-performance finance teams in high-growth public, private and Not-for-Profit enterprises. Mr Ambrogio has previously held CFO roles at ASX-listed investment company Gowing Bros Limited (ASX:GOW), employment and training firm MTC Australia Limited, and leading Australian marketing agency Creative Activation. During his time at Gowing, Mr Ambrogio managed assets of more than $300 million, and he was key to Creative Activation’s successful acquisition by Clemenger Group.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document