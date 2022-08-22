Media ReleasesBluGlass Limited

View All BluGlass Limited News


BluGlass - Appointment of CFO

22 Aug 2022 10:01 AM


Key points

-- Mr Rob Ambrogio appointed as Chief Financial Officer
-- Highly credentialled finance executive with more than 20 years’ experience leading finance teams to deliver transformational growth and build long-term shareholder value
-- Mr Ambrogio commences on a part-time basis and may increase to full-time in-line with revenue generation activity

Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has appointed highly experienced finance executive Mr Rob Ambrogio as Chief Financial Officer to lead the business’ finance functions through its next phase of growth and transformation.

A Chartered Accountant, Mr Ambrogio has more than two decades’ experience leading high-performance finance teams in high-growth public, private and Not-for-Profit enterprises. Mr Ambrogio has previously held CFO roles at ASX-listed investment company Gowing Bros Limited (ASX:GOW), employment and training firm MTC Australia Limited, and leading Australian marketing agency Creative Activation. During his time at Gowing, Mr Ambrogio managed assets of more than $300 million, and he was key to Creative Activation’s successful acquisition by Clemenger Group.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.