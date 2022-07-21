View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - Appendix 4C Qtr Ended 30 June 2022



Highlights



-- Shipped first alpha products to a customer for testing

-- Latest prototypes demonstrating improved light-output and performance

-- BluGlass’ Silicon Valley facility has been awarded its Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) permit



Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 30 June 2022 (Q4 FY22).



First laser diode products shipped



During the quarter, BluGlass shipped its first fully packaged alpha laser diodes to a customer for integration and testing within the customer’s product design and development cycle. BluGlass’ 405nm and 420nm multi-mode alpha products are now suitable for customer evaluation. An alpha product is an advanced prototype still in the design phase and is a valuable tool to collect customer feedback in real-world applications.



As these products are still in the design phase, design improvements and customer feedback can be incorporated ahead of beta products and mass production.



BluGlass President Jim Haden said, “Shipping our first prototype products is an important technical and commercial milestone, marking the start of our engagement with potential customers and real-world qualification within future applications. Implementing customer feedback while we are still in the design phase is crucial, as it is very expensive to adapt and change product design and manufacturing processes once you’ve moved into the beta or volume production phase.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



