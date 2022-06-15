View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass Ships First Prototype Products



* First laser diode product prototypes shipped to initial customer as part of product development process to gain valuable customer feedback

* Fully packaged 405nm and 420nm multi-mode products to be evaluated within new customer designs and applications



Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has shipped its first fully packaged laser diode prototypes to its initial customer.



BluGlass’ 405nm and 420nm alpha products will be integrated and tested by the customer within their new product design and development cycles. An alpha product is an advanced prototype still in the design phase and is a valuable tool to collect customer feedback in real-world applications.



These alpha products have undergone internal preliminary performance and life-time reliability testing and are at a stage where customers can assess the products in their own development stage applications. The Company’s 405nm and 420nm single mode and multi-mode products are progressing towards achieving commercial performance and reliability.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document