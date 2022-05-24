View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass Bonus Option Issue



-- BluGlass launches Bonus Option Offer to existing shareholders

-- Bonus Options to be automatically allotted to shareholders

-- Allotment of Bonus Options is expected to occur on 6 June 2022



Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has today lodged a Prospectus in relation to its Bonus Option Offer.



Each eligible shareholder as at the Record Date of 30 May 2022 will be eligible to receive 1 Bonus Option for every 8 Shares held. The key terms of the Bonus Option are as follows...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document