BluGlass Bonus Option Issue

24 May 2022 08:24 AM


-- BluGlass launches Bonus Option Offer to existing shareholders
-- Bonus Options to be automatically allotted to shareholders
-- Allotment of Bonus Options is expected to occur on 6 June 2022  

Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has today lodged a Prospectus in relation to its Bonus Option Offer.

Each eligible shareholder as at the Record Date of 30 May 2022 will be eligible to receive 1 Bonus Option for every 8 Shares held. The key terms of the Bonus Option are as follows...

For more information, download the attached PDF.

