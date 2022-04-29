View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - March 2022 Quarterly Report



Highlights



* Demonstrated reliability and performance improvements in several laser diode products

-- Released laser diode performance data at leading laser and photonics conferences

* Acquired Silicon Valley laser diode production fab lease and manufacturing equipment

* Secured A$7.1 million via Entitlement Offer and Placement to fund fab acquisition and operations



Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 31 March 2022 (Q3 FY22).



Laser diode progress



During the quarter, BluGlass demonstrated further performance and reliability improvements across its 405nm and 420nm single and multi-mode mode laser diode prototypes. These improvements have enabled BluGlass to release multiple product specification sheets to potential customers at leading industry conferences Photonics West in San Francisco in January and Laser World of Photonics in Munich in April 2022.



BluGlass continues to methodically optimise the four key components for reliable laser diodes – epitaxy, metals, facets, and bonds – to resolve its reliability challenges. The latest iterations feature improvements in three of the four elements.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



