BluGlass to Acquire Laser Diode Facility and Capital Raising

24 Mar 2022 10:03 AM


Highlights

  •  BluGlass to acquire commercial Silicon Valley laser diode production facility lease and manufacturing equipment for US$2.5 million
            o Fast-tracks longer-term plan to bring fabrication processes in-house, significantly increases manufacturing capability and brings forward higher-value product development timelines
            o Halves wafer production costs and scales operations, potential to bring forward positive cashflows to 2024/2025

  • Successful Placement of A$3.4 million to settle the acquisition and fund the initial start-up of operations of the production facility
  • Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer of up to approximately A$7.5 million to fund ongoing operations of the production facility and to enable shareholders to participate on the same terms as the Placement
  • Directors taking up full entitlement in the Entitlement Offer

