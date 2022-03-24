BluGlass to Acquire Laser Diode Facility and Capital Raising

Highlights
o Fast-tracks longer-term plan to bring fabrication processes in-house, significantly increases manufacturing capability and brings forward higher-value product development timelines
BluGlass to acquire commercial Silicon Valley laser diode production facility lease and manufacturing equipment for US$2.5 million
o Halves wafer production costs and scales operations, potential to bring forward positive cashflows to 2024/2025
Successful Placement of A$3.4 million to settle the acquisition and fund the initial start-up of operations of the production facility
Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer of up to approximately A$7.5 million to fund ongoing operations of the production facility and to enable shareholders to participate on the same terms as the Placement
Directors taking up full entitlement in the Entitlement Offer
