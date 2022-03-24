View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass to Acquire Laser Diode Facility and Capital Raising



Highlights



BluGlass to acquire commercial Silicon Valley laser diode production facility lease and manufacturing equipment for US$2.5 million o Fast-tracks longer-term plan to bring fabrication processes in-house, significantly increases manufacturing capability and brings forward higher-value product development timelines

o Halves wafer production costs and scales operations, potential to bring forward positive cashflows to 2024/2025



Successful Placement of A$3.4 million to settle the acquisition and fund the initial start-up of operations of the production facility

Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer of up to approximately A$7.5 million to fund ongoing operations of the production facility and to enable shareholders to participate on the same terms as the Placement

Directors taking up full entitlement in the Entitlement Offer

For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document