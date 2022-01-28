View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - Appendix 4C Qtr Ended 31 Dec 2021



Highlights



-- Laser diode progress:

---- Demonstrated performance improvements on 405nm and 420nm single-mode and multi-mode devices

---- Continued progress towards delivering four key components needed for reliable laser diodes

---- Exhibited latest laser diode performance data at leading industry conference, Photonics West

-- Secured six-month epitaxy foundry agreement with European wafer developer for power electronics applications



Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 31 December 2021 (Q2 FY22).



Laser diode progress



BluGlass continues to optimise the four key components for reliable laser diodes – epitaxy, metals, facets, and bonds - to solve its reliability challenges and launch its first commercial products in the 405nm, 420nm and 450nm wavelengths.



During the quarter, BluGlass demonstrated significant performance improvements across four laser diode prototypes: the 405nm and 420nm laser diodes in both single-mode and multi-mode devices. These laser diode prototypes are benefitting from improvements with front and back-end manufacturing processes, including improved cleave processes (creating the laser facets) and improved bonding. Efficient thermal mechanical bonds are critical to reliability, to enable heat dissipation away from the device and enabling long-term high performance.



