BluGlass - App 4C Qtr Ended 30 September 2021



-- Expert laser diode executive Jim Haden appointed to lead BluGlass

-- Demonstrated working RPCVD tunnel junction laser diodes in a world-first proof-of-concept

-- Addressing laser diode reliability issues with multiple fabrication specialists



Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 30 September 2021 (Q1 FY22).



Laser diode progress



BluGlass continues to develop and test multiple iterations of its commercial laser diode prototypes with its technical team and expert fabrication specialists. Iterations include single-mode and multi-mode products in 405nm, 420nm and 450nm wavelengths.



Alongside addressing flaws in the optical facet, BluGlass has also been improving metalisation of the laser diode prototypes. Metalisation is critical to laser diode development as it controls the input of electrical current into the laser as well as the removal of heat from the device. BluGlass is using analytical techniques to focus on failure modes to determine which components and processes within the manufacturing supply chain are causing issues.



