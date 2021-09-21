View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass appoints industry veteran James Haden as President



-- US-based James Haden to lead BluGlass as President

-- He brings a wealth of gallium nitride (GaN) laser operational and technical leadership expertise with a proven track record solving technical challenges, delivering products to market, and driving transformational revenue growth

-- Mr Haden’s extensive industry leadership and customer network will be invaluable as BluGlass commercialises its laser diode product portfolio



Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has appointed expert laser diode executive James (Jim) Haden as BluGlass President, effective immediately. Mr Haden will continue to be based in the US.



Mr Haden brings three decades’ laser industry expertise to BluGlass and a demonstrated track record transforming advanced technology businesses from R&D and early-stage product development to profitable, high growth commercial entities. He has held senior executive and advisory roles at several of BluGlass’ prospective customers and competitors, including Senior Technical and Operations Adviser at Kyocera SLD, Chief Operating Officer at nLight, Director of Operations and Product Line Management at Coherent, and Director of Operations at JDS Uniphase. Mr Haden’s appointment follows an extensive global executive search to lead BluGlass through its next growth phase. As President, Mr Haden will oversee all aspects of the business and will be responsible for transitioning BluGlass from its R&D origins to a technology development and product manufacturing company.



