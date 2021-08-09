View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass Demonstrates World First RPCVD Tunnel Junction LD



Key points



-- BluGlass demonstrates proof-of-concept milestone with world first RPCVD tunnel junction laser diodes

---- Utilising BluGlass’ proprietary RPCVD and tunnel junction technologies, the novel dual-n-wave laser diode offers significant future performance advantages

---- Demonstrating good lasing behaviour as uncoated, unpackaged devices

-- Standard (MOCVD) laser diode product development continues to focus on solving reliability and improving downstream production ahead of commercial product launches



Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has successfully demonstrated working tunnel junction laser diodes in a world-first proof-of-concept using its proprietary remote plasma chemical vapour deposition (RPCVD) technology.



The novel laser diode prototypes leverage BluGlass’ unique RPCVD tunnel junction technology, developed over many years for use in highpower products including laser diodes and high-brightness LEDs.



Designed to enable higher power and more efficient lasers for use in commercial applications such as 3D printing and industrial welding, these RPCVD tunnel junction laser diode prototypes have demonstrated good lasing behaviour. This milestone helps confirm the potential of the RPCVD laser diode designs to address the critical performance requirements for high value gallium nitride (GaN) laser diode applications.



