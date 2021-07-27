View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - Appendix 4C - Qtr Ended 30 June 2021



Highlights



-- Prototype 420nm laser diode products meeting commercial specifications in light output and wavelength

---- working with multiple expert fabrication specialists to resolve reliability issues

-- Successfully raised $8.42 million via oversubscribed Entitlement Offer and placements

-- Laser diode pioneer Jean-Michel Pelaprat joins BluGlass as a Non-Executive Director



Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following quarterly update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 30 June 2021 (Q4 FY21).



Laser diode progress



During the quarter, BluGlass continued to progress the development of its 405nm, 420nm and 450nm direct-to-market commercial laser diode products.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document