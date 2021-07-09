Media ReleasesBluGlass Limited

BluGlass - Completion of Rights Issue

09 Jul 2021 09:58 AM


Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has closed its oversubscribed nonrenounceable entitlement rights issue, successfully raising the maximum of $5.92m before costs.

The rights issue enabled eligible shareholders to subscribe for new shares in the Company on a 1 for 4 basis at $0.03 per share. Strong support from shareholders saw shortfall applications exceed the rights issue target and a pro-rata scale back of approximately 4% will be applied to all shortfall applicants, with the refund amount to be credited to shareholders in the coming weeks.

BluGlass has also agreed a separate private placement to Viriathus Capital of a further $500,000 on the same terms as the rights issue.

