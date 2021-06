View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - Rights Issue Offer Booklet



1 for 4 pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares in BluGlass at an offer price of $0.03 per New Share.



The Entitlement Offer opens on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 and closes at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 6 July 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



