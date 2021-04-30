Media ReleasesBluGlass Limited

BluGlass - Appendix 4C - Qtr Ended 31 March 2021

30 Apr 2021 09:23 AM


Australian semiconductor developer, BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG), is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 31 March 2021.

Laser Diode Development Progress

BluGlass continues to advance commercialisation of iits laser diode product suite, with multiple products (405nm, 420nm, 450nm and others) progressing through the final stages in the manufacturing supply chain.

