BluGlass - Appendix 4C - Qtr Ended 31 Dec 2020



Australian semiconductor developer, BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG),

is pleased to provide this Quarterly Update to accompany its Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 31 December 2020.



Laser Diode Development Progress



During the quarter, activity in both standard laser diode and RPCVD tunnel junction laser diode designs continued to progress in line with the Company’s published roadmap. In particular, BluGlass advanced the development of its first standard laser diode product, with successful completion of the optical coating step for several 405nm laser devices. As published in the Company’s Business Update earlier this month, BluGlass’ 405nm laser design has demonstrated initial performance results of coated, unpackaged devices in line with our target specifications.



