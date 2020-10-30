View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - App 4C Qtr Ended 30 September 2020



Australian semiconductor developer, BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG), is pleased to provide this Quarterly Update to accompany the Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 30 September 2020.



BluGlass contributes laser diode development to Yale University for US Defense Advanced Research Projects



Agency (DARPA) program BluGlass has received a US government-funded sub-award contract from Yale University to assist DARPA to develop novel laser diode technology.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



