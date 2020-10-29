View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass Contribute LD Development to Yale for DARPA Program



Australian semiconductor technology developer, BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG) has today announced that it has received a US government-funded subaward contract from Yale University to assist the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop novel laser diode technology.



BluGlass and Yale University will conduct paid research and development under DARPA’s Lasers for Universal Microscale Optical Systems (LUMOS) initiative which seeks to combine efficient integrated optical systems and complete photonics functionality onto a single substrate.



