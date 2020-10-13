View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - Business Update Oct 2020



Australian semiconductor technology developer, BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG) is pleased to present this update on its laser diode product development. The laser diode business unit has made progress in all three of its development areas: technology, product development and manufacturing preparedness.



BluGlass is developing a range of laser products to fulfill unmet needs in the gallium nitride (GaN) laser industry. These products include standard laser diode designs and novel, remote plasma chemical vapour deposition (RPCVD) tunnel junction designs, for multiple market segments, including industrial, display and biotech applications.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document