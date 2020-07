View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass Announces Appendix 4C Qtr Ended 30 June 2020



Australian semiconductor developer, BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG), is pleased to provide this Quarterly Update to accompany the Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 30 June 2020.



Commercial scale RPCVD system, the BLG-500, comes online



BluGlass has successfully commissioned the largest remote plasma chemical vapour deposition (RPCVD) manufacturing platform to date, the BLG-500.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document