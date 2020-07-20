View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass commissions commercial scale RPCVD system



Australian semiconductor technology developer, BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG) has today announced the commissioning of the largest remote plasma chemical vapour deposition (RPCVD) manufacturing platform to date, the BLG-500. The commercial scale RPCVD system has been successfully retrofitted onto a modern generation manufacturing platform, the AIXTRON 2800 G4.



This successful commissioning forms a major part of the Company’s commercial scaling activities.



BluGlass is commercialising a breakthrough semiconductor technology called RPCVD in the global laser diode, LED and microLED industries. BluGlass’ patented hardware and processes offers semiconductor manufacturers unique performance advantages due to RPCVD’s low temperature and hydrogen growth conditions.



