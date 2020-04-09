BluGlass Business Update

Highlights:
o BluGlass has engaged Laser Diode customers to develop test products for delivery end of CY2020.
-
Laser Diode business progress
o RPCVD tunnel junction laser diode structures show promising performance potential.
-
repeat customer revenues anticipated to commence early CY2021
o BluGlass’ US test facility nears completion.
o Global supply chain build-out continues to progress despite COVID-19 challenges.
o Non-Executive Board take 50% of director fees as shares (subject to shareholder approval) to end FY2020.
-
BluGlass announces capital preservation measures
o Senior management team take 50% of salary as shares, for the same period.
-
All other staff to take 25% of salary as shares.
-
Board and Key Executives have committed to take up their full entitlement under the rights issue.