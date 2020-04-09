View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass Business Update

Highlights: Laser Diode business progress o BluGlass has engaged Laser Diode customers to develop test products for delivery end of CY2020.

repeat customer revenues anticipated to commence early CY2021 o RPCVD tunnel junction laser diode structures show promising performance potential.

o BluGlass’ US test facility nears completion.

o Global supply chain build-out continues to progress despite COVID-19 challenges. BluGlass announces capital preservation measures o Non-Executive Board take 50% of director fees as shares (subject to shareholder approval) to end FY2020.

o Senior management team take 50% of salary as shares, for the same period. All other staff to take 25% of salary as shares.

Board and Key Executives have committed to take up their full entitlement under the rights issue.