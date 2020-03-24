View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass (ASX:BLG) non-renounceable entitlement rights issue



Key Points: BluGlass rights issue to provide capital to expedite laser diode opportunity

Rights issue priced and structured to encourage broad shareholder participation

Issue price represents a 43.32% discount to the Company’s 15 day VWAP of $0.0387

Top-up facility made available for shareholders to apply for shares over and above their entitlement

Directors and key executives to take up full entitlement under the rights issue

Dear Shareholder,



BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG) ("BluGlass" or the "Company") has today announced a non-renounceable entitlement rights issue on a 1 for 1 basis ("Entitlement Offer") to holders of ordinary shares in the Company ("Shareholders") held at 7:00pm (AEDT) on 27 March 2020 ("Record Date").



