BluGlass (ASX:BLG) non-renounceable entitlement rights issue

24 Mar 2020 11:05 AM


Key Points:

  • BluGlass rights issue to provide capital to expedite laser diode opportunity
  • Rights issue priced and structured to encourage broad shareholder participation
  • Issue price represents a 43.32% discount to the Company’s 15 day VWAP of $0.0387
  • Top-up facility made available for shareholders to apply for shares over and above their entitlement
  • Directors and key executives to take up full entitlement under the rights issue

Dear Shareholder,

BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG) ("BluGlass" or the "Company") has today announced a non-renounceable entitlement rights issue on a 1 for 1 basis ("Entitlement Offer") to holders of ordinary shares in the Company ("Shareholders") held at 7:00pm (AEDT) on 27 March 2020 ("Record Date"). 

