BluGlass (ASX:BLG) non-renounceable entitlement rights issue

Key Points:
-
BluGlass rights issue to provide capital to expedite laser diode opportunity
-
Rights issue priced and structured to encourage broad shareholder participation
-
Issue price represents a 43.32% discount to the Company’s 15 day VWAP of $0.0387
-
Top-up facility made available for shareholders to apply for shares over and above their entitlement
-
Directors and key executives to take up full entitlement under the rights issue
Dear Shareholder,
BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG) ("BluGlass" or the "Company") has today announced a non-renounceable entitlement rights issue on a 1 for 1 basis ("Entitlement Offer") to holders of ordinary shares in the Company ("Shareholders") held at 7:00pm (AEDT) on 27 March 2020 ("Record Date").
Download this document:
Download this document