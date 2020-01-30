View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - Appendix 4C - Quarter Ended 31 December 2019



Australian semiconductor developer, BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG), is pleased to provide this Quarterly Update to accompany the Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 31 December 2019. During the period, BluGlass launched its new direct-to-market Laser Diode (LD) business unit to exploit the company’s unique tunnel junction technology in several high value, high margin LD markets. This market opportunity presents near term, significant commercial revenues for the company with an initial target market representing US$40-65M for BluGlass by 2025.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document