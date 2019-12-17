View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass, Collaboration Agreement Signed with Luminus



Australian semiconductor technology developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) and California-based LED innovator, Luminus, have entered into a non-exclusive collaboration agreement to co-develop cascade LEDs for the rapidly growing entertainment, display and projector application markets.



Luminus is keen to exploit the performance potential of BluGlass’ tunnel junction technology, developed using the Company’s unique remote plasma chemical vapour deposition (RPCVD) capabilities, to further improve their advanced projector lighting technologies.



