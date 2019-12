View All BluGlass Limited News

BLUGLASS STRATEGIC REVIEW OF FY2019



• Commercialisation of tunnel junction technology using RPCVD



• Application in cascade LEDs, laser diodes, GaN-based products



• Upgrade to Silverwater facility



• Strategic commercial developments, partnerships revenue- generating engagements



• New laser diode business with revenues expected from 2020 onwards



• Continued expansion of IP portfolio



