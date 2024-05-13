BPH Energy - Placement

HIGHLIGHTS
Binding commitments received to raise $1 million through a Placement at $0.02 per share
New sophisticated investors including high net worth, family office and dedicated resource funds confirmed as participants
Placement participants will receive one (1) Attaching Option (BPHOB) for every two (2) New Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 per share, expiring 30 September 2024.
BPH funded to execute its next phase of hydrocarbon and Cortical Dynamics funding
BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $1 million (before costs) (“Placement”). The Placement will comprise the issue of 50,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.02 per share.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
