BPH Energy - Placement



HIGHLIGHTS Binding commitments received to raise $1 million through a Placement at $0.02 per share

New sophisticated investors including high net worth, family office and dedicated resource funds confirmed as participants

Placement participants will receive one (1) Attaching Option (BPHOB) for every two (2) New Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 per share, expiring 30 September 2024.

BPH funded to execute its next phase of hydrocarbon and Cortical Dynamics funding

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $1 million (before costs) (“Placement”). The Placement will comprise the issue of 50,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.02 per share.



