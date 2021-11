View All BARD1 Life Sciences News

BARD1 Life Sciences - EXO-NET Presented at Virtual ANZSEV Symposium



BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) (BARD1 or the Company) is pleased to announce that Dr Emily Stein, BARD1 Technology Director and founding scientist of the Molecular Nets technology, will be presenting about its EXO-NET® exosome capture tool at the virtual Australian & New Zealand Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ANZSEV) Symposium today.



