View All BARD1 Life Sciences News

BARD1 Life Sciences - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form



You are invited to attend the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BARD1 Life Science Limited (BARD1), which is scheduled to be held at 2:00pm (AEDT) on 29 November 2021 (Meeting). Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to guidelines and restrictions issued by Australian state and federal governments, the Company considers that it is appropriate to hold the AGM as a virtual meeting again this year, in a manner that is consistent with the temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).



Hard copies of the Notice of Meeting will be sent to shareholders who have elected to receive communications in hardcopy. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from www.bard1.com/investors/announcements.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document