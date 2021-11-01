Media ReleasesBARD1 Life Sciences

View All BARD1 Life Sciences News


BARD1 Life Sciences - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

01 Nov 2021 10:17 AM


You are invited to attend the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BARD1 Life Science Limited (BARD1), which is scheduled to be held at 2:00pm (AEDT) on 29 November 2021 (Meeting). Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to guidelines and restrictions issued by Australian state and federal governments, the Company considers that it is appropriate to hold the AGM as a virtual meeting again this year, in a manner that is consistent with the temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Hard copies of the Notice of Meeting will be sent to shareholders who have elected to receive communications in hardcopy. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from www.bard1.com/investors/announcements.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.