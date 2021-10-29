BARD1 life Sciences - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report

• Commercial progress:
-- hTERT receipts of $221k for the period compared to $184k for the previous quarter
-- EXO-NET® RUO evaluations progress with academic and industry partners
-- BARD1 autoantibody technology and data undergoing comprehensive review
• Solid R&D progress:
-- Proof-of-Concept (POC) achieved for SubB2M-based ELISA1 for ovarian cancer in feasibility studies
-- Promising exosome-based ovarian cancer test data released by collaborator University of Queensland (UQ) using EXO-NET for isolation of exosomes
-- Dr Greg Rice appointed as CSO2 to accelerate commercial development of diagnostic tests
• Corporate initiatives:
-- Capital raising of $18.4m from a Placement and Share Purchase Plan (SPP) strengthening proforma cash balance to $22m
• Cash position:
-- Net cash of $17.2m received from share placement and SPP
-- Cash balance of $20.4m as at 30 September 2021
Melbourne, Australia, 29 October 2021: BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) (BARD1 or the Company), today released its Appendix 4C and Quarterly Business Update for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.
