View All BARD1 Life Sciences News

BARD1 Life Sciences - Amended Remuneration Table Directors Report



The Company released its 2021 Annual Report on 29th September 2021. Subsequent to release, a typographical error was discovered in the ‘Remuneration of Key Management Personnel’ table within the Directors’ Report. The error related to remuneration for the 2020 financial year for one ‘Non-Exec Director’. The report attached includes a correction to this table on page 21. The total remuneration for the 2020 financial year remains unchanged, as the erroneous figure was not included in this calculation. The audit opinion of Grant Thornton remains unqualified.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document