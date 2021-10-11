View All BARD1 Life Sciences News

BARD1 Life Sciences - Notice required under listing rule 3.13.1



BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) (BARD1 or the Company), advises that the Annual General Meeting is currently scheduled for 29 November 2021. The closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director of the Company is 18 October 2021. Any nominations must be received in writing no later than 5.00pm (AEDT) on 18 October 2021 at the Company’s registered office.



Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the AGM in a separate Notice of Meeting which will be provided in due course.



