View All BARD1 Life Sciences News

BARD1 Life Sciences - 2021 Annual Report



BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) (BARD1 or the Company) is pleased to release its Annual Report for the 2021 financial year.



The Company reported a loss for the year of $12.327m when the Appendix 4E and Preliminary Financial Report were released on 31 August 2021. The loss reported in the Annual Report has reduced to $11.110m. The reduction in the loss is primarily due to the recognition of an additional tax credit of $1.236m in the audited 2021 financial statements.



Further details of BARD1’s financial results are provided within the Directors’ Report, Financial Statements and notes to the financial statements which form part of the Annual Report attached.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document