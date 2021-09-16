View All BARD1 Life Sciences News

BARD1 Life Sciences Appoints New CSO



• BARD1 appoints eminent medical researcher Dr Greg Rice as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) to accelerate the commercial development of its diagnostic tests

• Dr Rice has extensive commercial and academic experience and expertise in biomarker discovery, IP, diagnostics development, quality and regulatory compliance and a track record in developing and commercialising diagnostic tests

• Dr Peter French transitions to a consulting role as Strategic Technology Advisor continuing to support the Company’s R&D programs



Melbourne, Australia, 16 September 2021: BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) (BARD1 or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of world-leading medical researcher Dr Gregory Rice PhD as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), effective 20 September 2021.



Dr Rice will lead the Company’s Research and Development (R&D) programs with responsibility for providing scientific leadership, planning R&D strategies, implementing best practice and advancing its diagnostic development programs to achieve value-generating clinical and commercial milestones.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



