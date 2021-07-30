View All BARD1 Life Sciences News

BARD1 Life Sciences lodges SPP and options prospectus



BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) (BARD1 or the Company) is pleased to announce that following the successful completion and issue of placement shares to sophisticated, institutional and professional investors to raise $15 million (Placement) today and as previously foreshadowed to the market on Friday, 23 July 2021, it has today lodged a transaction specific prospectus (Prospectus) with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.



The Prospectus contains an offer of:

(a) new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) under a share purchase plan (SPP) to existing shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 22 July 2021 (Eligible Shareholders). The SPP provides each Eligible Shareholder with an opportunity to apply for up to $30,000 worth of new Shares at an issue price of $1.55 per Share, being the same price as the Placement;

(b) one free quoted option for every two Shares issued under the SPP, exercisable at $2.32 until 5:00pm (Melbourne time) on the expiry date of 24 August 2023 (SPP Option); and

(c) one free quoted option for every two Shares issued under the Placement, exercisable at $2.32 until and including the expiry date of 24 August 2023 (Placement Option).



The Prospectus will be dispatched to Eligible Shareholders on or around 4 August 2021. The SPP is scheduled to open on 4 August 2021 and close on 18 August 2021.



