Media ReleasesBARD1 Life Sciences

View All BARD1 Life Sciences News


BARD1 Life Sciences - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report

30 Jul 2021 08:37 AM


• Strong commercial progress:
-- hTERT receipts of $184k for the period compared to previous quarter of $42k
-- RUO1 EXO-NET® launched and exosome capture data presented at ISEV2021 in May 2021
-- Multiple evaluations and partnering discussions underway for diagnostic pipeline

• Significant R&D progress:
-- Progressed feasibility studies to develop SubB2M blood tests for breast and ovarian cancers
-- New SubB2M breast cancer test manuscript submitted for publication
-- Feasibility demonstrated for a SubB2M IHC test in tissue biopsies
-- Results for BARD1 autoantibody assay on Luminex platform
-- Publication of BARD1 autoantibody test results for ovarian cancer on MSD platform
-- Signed license option agreement for new type 3c diabetes test

• Strengthened IP portfolio:
-- Two new patent applications filed protecting SubB2M and EXO- NET
-- Two new patents granted covering the BARD1 autoantibody tests in the US and South Korea

• Corporate initiatives:
-- Placement of $15m at $1.55 per share to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors including 1 option for every 2 shares purchased (post-quarter end)
-- SPP of $2m announced including 1 option for every 2 shares purchased (post-quarter end)

• Cash position:
-- R&D Tax refund of $644k received for FY20
-- Cash balance of $5.0m as at 30 June 2021

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.