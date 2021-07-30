View All BARD1 Life Sciences News

BARD1 Life Sciences - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report



• Strong commercial progress:

-- hTERT receipts of $184k for the period compared to previous quarter of $42k

-- RUO1 EXO-NET® launched and exosome capture data presented at ISEV2021 in May 2021

-- Multiple evaluations and partnering discussions underway for diagnostic pipeline



• Significant R&D progress:

-- Progressed feasibility studies to develop SubB2M blood tests for breast and ovarian cancers

-- New SubB2M breast cancer test manuscript submitted for publication

-- Feasibility demonstrated for a SubB2M IHC test in tissue biopsies

-- Results for BARD1 autoantibody assay on Luminex platform

-- Publication of BARD1 autoantibody test results for ovarian cancer on MSD platform

-- Signed license option agreement for new type 3c diabetes test



• Strengthened IP portfolio:

-- Two new patent applications filed protecting SubB2M and EXO- NET

-- Two new patents granted covering the BARD1 autoantibody tests in the US and South Korea



• Corporate initiatives:

-- Placement of $15m at $1.55 per share to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors including 1 option for every 2 shares purchased (post-quarter end)

-- SPP of $2m announced including 1 option for every 2 shares purchased (post-quarter end)



• Cash position:

-- R&D Tax refund of $644k received for FY20

-- Cash balance of $5.0m as at 30 June 2021



