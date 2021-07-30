BARD1 Life Sciences - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report

• Strong commercial progress:
-- hTERT receipts of $184k for the period compared to previous quarter of $42k
-- RUO1 EXO-NET® launched and exosome capture data presented at ISEV2021 in May 2021
-- Multiple evaluations and partnering discussions underway for diagnostic pipeline
• Significant R&D progress:
-- Progressed feasibility studies to develop SubB2M blood tests for breast and ovarian cancers
-- New SubB2M breast cancer test manuscript submitted for publication
-- Feasibility demonstrated for a SubB2M IHC test in tissue biopsies
-- Results for BARD1 autoantibody assay on Luminex platform
-- Publication of BARD1 autoantibody test results for ovarian cancer on MSD platform
-- Signed license option agreement for new type 3c diabetes test
• Strengthened IP portfolio:
-- Two new patent applications filed protecting SubB2M and EXO- NET
-- Two new patents granted covering the BARD1 autoantibody tests in the US and South Korea
• Corporate initiatives:
-- Placement of $15m at $1.55 per share to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors including 1 option for every 2 shares purchased (post-quarter end)
-- SPP of $2m announced including 1 option for every 2 shares purchased (post-quarter end)
• Cash position:
-- R&D Tax refund of $644k received for FY20
-- Cash balance of $5.0m as at 30 June 2021
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document