BARD1 Life Sciences Collaborator Uni of QLD Announces Ovarian Cancer Data



-- University of Queensland researchers have unveiled promising results for a potential exosome-based blood test for ovarian cancer

-- BARD1’s RUO EXO-NET® product has been used by the researchers to isolate exosomes within 15 minutes, with high purity and yield

-- EXO-NET could facilitate the development of commercial exosome-based tests for cancer



Melbourne, Australia, 28 July 2021: BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) (BARD1 or the Company) is pleased to collaborate with researchers at the University of Queensland (UQ) who are using the EXONET® product to develop a novel test for ovarian cancer based on exosomes isolated from the blood of cancer patients.



UQ researchers told Brisbane’s The Courier-Mail on 26th July 2021 that: “We’ve had extremely encouraging results so far in tests validated in 500 women. The accuracy of our technology to identify positive cases was greater than 90 per cent, suggesting it could be an ideal first-line test for population screening.”



