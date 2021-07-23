Media ReleasesBARD1 Life Sciences

BARD1 Life Sciences - Terms of issue of Options

23 Jul 2021 12:22 PM


Rights and liabilities attaching to the Options

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used below have the meaning given to those terms in the Appendix 3B announced to the market on 23 July 2021.

The Options to be issued to participants in the SPP and Placement under the prospectus will be issued on the following terms and conditions:

(a) Entitlement

Each Option entitles the holder to acquire by way of issue one Share on exercise of the Option.

(b) Exercise Prices

Subject to paragraph (i) below, the Options each Option will have an exercise price of $2.32 (Exercise Price).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

